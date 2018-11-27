5 superstars who could join Finn Balor and Elias to counter Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley

Vinay Chhabaria

Who will join Finn Balor and Elias?

The Acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin has formed a heel faction with the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre and the Almighty Bobby Lashley. Lio Rush is also a part of this newly-formed team.

The trio have decimated the top 3 stars of Monday Night RAW in Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Elias in the past two weeks. While, Braun Strowman has to undergo an elbow surgery due to the vicious 3-on-1 assault last Monday, Balor and Elias were tormented this week on RAW.

At the moment, it seems like Braun Strowman will be out for another 2-3 weeks to recover from the injury. This would leave the face superstars with a disadvantage of 2:3 against the heels.

The WWE Creative cannot have Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre beat Balor and Elias till then. They need to merge a superstar along with Finn and Elias to equal the odds and here are the 5 prime candidates who can align with the faces.

#5 John Cena

John Cena, Finn Balor and Elias would form a great team

Though the leader of Cenation is currently busy with his projects outside the WWE, a one-off return until the Monster recovers cannot be ruled out. Cena has always stood up against the heel Authority figures and could once again return to defeat the Authority. Cena has had issues with Elias in the past but the Guitarist has turned face now and the two can work as partners on TV.

This seems to be the least likely option but given that the Monday Night RAW roster lacks top face superstars and Braun Strowman too is injured now, it makes sense to have the 16-time World Champion back on TV for a while. Cena could also have a dream confrontation with Drew McIntyre by being a part of this feud.

