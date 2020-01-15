5 Superstars who could join Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, & Big Show in their battle against Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, & AOP

Ali Akber Published Jan 15, 2020

There are a few men who would love to join the babyfaces in their fight to defend the Red brand

Monday Night RAW hosted a huge six-man Fist Fight for the first time in WWE history. The two teams involved in the clash consisted of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show on one side, while the heel team consisted of Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

The match was filled with some big spots, particularly from Kevin Owens, but one major surprise shook up the entire match.

Buddy Murphy emerged to help Seth Rollins win the match at a time when he was cornered by the Big Show, and the attack helped Rollins deliver a stomp to Show to allow his team a victory.

Now that the numbers have increased in the heel faction, Show, KO, and Joe will be looking for men who could help them even the odds.

In this article, we'll look at the 5 Superstars who could join Show, KO, and Joe in their fight against the Monday Night Messiah and his goons.

#5 Cedric Alexander

Will Alexander step in to take on his former rival?

The rise and fall of Cedric Alexander has been disheartening. The former Cruiserweight Champion arrived on the main roster hoping he’d get a push like Mustafa Ali but did not manage to be half as successful.

He teamed up with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, following which he started to get better bookings on the RAW brand.

However, after a hopeful rivalry against AJ Styles, Alexander has failed to rise up the ranks once again and found himself on the lower cards.

With two big factions shaping up on RAW, we could watch the creative give Alexander another boost by making him a part of the babyface team. He is an outstanding performer who simply needs a few chances to show how good he is, and he can get that chance in a team of heavyweights which requires a high-flyer.

Couple that with the fact that no one in WWE knows Buddy Murphy better than Alexander due to their time in the Cruiserweight division together, and we have a win-win situation.

Alexander is certainly one man who can step up to Big Show, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe and ask them to include him in their team to take on the evils of RAW.

