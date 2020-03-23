5 Superstars who could join Sami Zayn’s stable on SmackDown

Sami Zayn has already won the Intercontinental Championship with the help of his stable.

Will The Liberator find more lost souls to guide on SmackDown?

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will Sami Zayn recruit some more individuals to his stable?

Sami Zayn is arguably one of the most complete Superstars in WWE today. Even though he is not a giant or has a lot of muscle to show off, he is extremely skilled between the squared circle and has the charisma to play any character to perfection.

Zayn has formed a stable on SmackDown and has been leading Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro whilst being their mouthpiece. Nakamura was the former Intercontinental Champion, and now Zayn holds the title and seems unstoppable as he has two talented men to protect him.

While the stable already has three members, there is always room for more and we could watch Zayn grow even more power-hungry and try to recruit some more Superstars in the coming months.

In this article, we will look at the five Superstars who could join The Critic of Critics in his current expeditions and help him take over the Blue brand.

#5 Bo Dallas

Can Bo Dallas return in a much more important role?

Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas had a great time initially when he made his main roster debut after being successful in NXT but failed to gather sufficient momentum.

Before we knew it, Dallas started working with The Miz and slowly became an enhancement talent. From there on, along with Curtis Axel, Dallas created The B-Team that was a great comic relief on RAW and the duo even went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

After losing the titles, the two men became enhancement talent once again and were barely used on television.

Recently, Dallas posted a message through his Twitter account that he is on a life-changing expedition, and that we’d see a new version of him sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen😉 #Bosway #WWE — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 20, 2019

With that in mind, we could watch Sami Zayn recruit the former NXT Champion to his faction and make it even stronger, allowing Bo a chance to reinvent himself and get back on a winning spree that can help him gain a better footing on the main roster.

1 / 5 NEXT