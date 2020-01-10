5 Superstars who could make a surprise appearance at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II before Worlds Collide

Some big names could make an appearance in Blackpool

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II is scheduled to take place on January 12, 2020. The first TakeOver of the year is filled with some top matches which will give fans some memorable moments at the top of the year.

The NXT UK Championship, NXT UK Women’s Championship, and the NXT UK Tag Team Championships will all be on the line during the event along with a couple of other matches.

However, just like last year, the chances of a Superstars from another brand appearing at the event remains high and has been hinted during an interview with Gary Cassidy, Tripel H revealed:

“Knowing that Worlds Collide is around the corner, I think anything could happen and I think this will be an exciting weekend because of that. Never say never, and anything could happen at this show.”

Keeping that in mind, we will look at the 5 Superstars who could make a surprise appearance during NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II to make the event more exciting.

#5 Finn Balor

This was an unforgettable moment!

Last year at TakeOver: Blackpool, fans were treated to a pleasant surprise in the form of one of the biggest and hottest Superstars in WWE.

Jordan Devlin was scheduled to take on Travis Banks during the event, but a backstage attack rendered him unable to compete.

While Devlin was sure that he wouldn’t have to fight anyone during the night, Finn Balor’s music hit and The Extraordinary Man shocked the entire WWE Universe by appearing and defeating Devlin at the event.

This year, Balor is part of the NXT roster unlike last year and could be looking to make an even grander impact on the rest of the NXT locker room.

With that in mind, we could witness Balor appear once again during a match involving Devlin and Tyler Bate. However, instead of attacking Devlin, the now-heel Balor could go after Bate and attack him in order to hand Devlin the victory.

This would fit perfectly with his new character and also give TakeOver: Blackpool some more viewership as Balor is a huge name in wrestling.

Bate is somewhat like a Johnny Gargano type character on NXT UK, and we could watch Balor and Bate get in a rivalry once he is done with Gargano.

