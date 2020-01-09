Triple H reveals whether NXT talent will show up at NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool II [Exclusive]

Might Worlds Collide earlier than anticipated?

Tonight, I had the pleasure of asking Triple H a couple of questions ahead of this weekend's NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event.

I chatted with The Game about the possibility of NXT UK going live in the future and the potential of Drew McIntyre, and whether Triple H believes he could become the first ever Scottish and British WWE Champion in 2020.

One other question on my mind, though, related to the Worlds Collide tournament that's on the horizon. With NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II right around the corner, might we see some NXT talent appear?

I remember you said before that you believe NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live all fall under one brand.

With Worlds Collide coming up, NXT and NXT UK are set to clash - which I personally can't wait for - but might we see some NXT Superstars making their presence felt ahead of that tournament, say this weekend at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II?

Look, I think what we've shown you in the past, even with Balor and all these events, and different things that happen, that anything can happen.

Knowing that Worlds Collide is around the corner, I think anything could happen and I think this will be an exciting weekend because of that. Never say never, and anything could happen at this show.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II emanates from Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on Sunday, January 12th - live on the WWE Network, and you can catch NXT and NXT UK weekly via BT Sport.

