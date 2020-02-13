5 Superstars who could make an appearance at WrestleMania 36

Will CM Punk finally return to WWE?

WWE is gearing up for the 36th edition of WrestleMania, taking place this year in Tampa, Florida. The excitement level is at a fever pitch for this marquee event with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt expected to feature on the main card. Besides, a host of additional main roster superstars will also compete to give WWE fans their money's worth of entertainment come April.

However that is not all, as WrestleMania is a spectacle like no other. It simply wouldn't be WrestleMania without a few key additions and guest appearances. The WWE Universe is accustomed to appearances from WWE Hall of Famers such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and so many others who have appeared on the biggest event of the year.

Fans can surely expect a couple of former Superstars or part-timers to make an appearance. While some of them could fight in an exhibition contest, others would be used in order to entertain the crowd through fun appearances, such as last year, when John Cena interrupted Elias while portraying his 'Dr. of Thuganomics' character. All in all, there is definitely buzz around who would make it to WrestleMania 36. Here are 5 Superstars who could make a return and appear at WrestleMania 36.

#5 John Cena

One superstar who is undoubtedly going to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36 is John Cena. The 16-time World Champion is set to return to WWE on the February 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown. Cena is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of this generation, but as he is getting older he has moved out of the spotlight and rarely shows up on WWE programming.

With Cena's Hollywood career booming, his appearances in WWE have reduced significantly in recent years. However, Cena is a regular at WrestleMania events, with the former WWE Champion most recently entertaining the audience with a segment alongside Elias. Since then, Cena has only been seen on the main roster sporadically. His last appearance was at the RAW Reunion last July.

Cena has main-evented a few WrestleManias against the likes of The Rock, Triple H and Shawn Michaels. His in-ring ability and exploits in the WWE, which were on display for the better part of the 2000s and 2010s, stands out with the 16-time champion being a huge fan-favourite among WWE fans. With Cena possessing a gift of gab, fans are always behind the veteran.

Although the reason behind John Cena's return is up in the air, all signs point towards Cena competing at WrestleMania 36. If this were the case, several viable candidates come up for what could be a dream match involving Cena.

