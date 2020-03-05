5 Superstars who could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker and Kane

Elimination Chamber, the final stop for WWE before WrestleMania 36, takes place this Sunday, March 8. The show will see feuds being set-up for WrestleMania, as well as filler feuds to help push a Superstar ahead of The Show of Shows.

A few title matches have been confirmed for the show, which includes the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

There may also be a few Superstars who could return at the show, to possibly begin a new feud, or help a Superstar out at the PPV.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020:

#5 Big Show

Big Show returned to RAW in January

The Big Show made a surprise return to WWE in January earlier this year, joining forces with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, who were feuding with Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP. Show wrestled in two six-man tag team matches, but hasn't been seen since.

The Street Profits, who recently won the RAW Tag Team titles, will defend their titles at Elimination Chamber, against Seth Rollins and Murphy. It's quite obvious that the heels will help from AOP, and Big Show may come to the aid of The Street Profits to make it a level playing field.

The veteran Superstar and Kevin Owens could side with The Street Profits in their quest to retain the RAW Tag Team titles. Owens helped the current RAW Tag Team titles this past week on RAW, and he could do so once again this Sunday as he is not booked for the show.

Owens and Samoa Joe had earlier been in a feud with Rollins and Murphy, but with Joe's wellness policy violation, which will keep him suspended for a while, Big Show could take his place in this feud.

1 / 5 NEXT