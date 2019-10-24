5 Superstars who could return at Crown Jewel 2019

Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is WWE's second Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019, which will take place October 31, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will feature only the male Superstars of RAW and SmackDown, and has a host of interesting matches.

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez will face off for the first time in a WWE ring, in Velasquez's WWE debut, with the WWE Championship on the line. The other big match will feature another Superstar debuting, as boxer Tyson Fury faces off against Braun Strowman for the first time.

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against Bray Wyatt, while we will also have a 10-man tag team match led by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. We will also see another Battle Royal, with the winner facing United States Champion AJ Styles later in the night.

The show could see several Superstars returning to either take part in the Battle Royal, or interfere in another match. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at Crown Jewel 2019:

#5 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy last featured on WWE television earlier this year at the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia, where he was a part of the Battle Royal which was eventually won by Mansoor. Hardy has hinted at a return on social media and various interviews, where he has said that he is not done yet in WWE and has a lot to offer.

WAITING ON THE CALL pic.twitter.com/Kuv49oMQNG https://t.co/U9TroDL6df — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 22, 2019

Matt, along with Jeff, had won the SmackDown Tag Team titles earlier this year, but they had to relinquish it due to an injury to Jeff.

We could see Matt return once again at the Saudi Arabia PPV and feature in the 20-man Battle Royal that is set to take place, with the winner getting a shot at AJ Styles and his United States title.

