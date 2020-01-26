5 Superstars who could be surprise entrants in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches this year

Will we see a major surprise?

Royal Rumble, the maiden pay-per-view of the year, is just a couple of days away. RAW and SmackDown have confirmed a total of eight matches thus far, including a number of title bouts.

Being one of the significant shows of the year, Royal Rumble has a long history, and it will be the 33rd edition of the PPV this year. The show will be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. With battle royal-style matches for men and women, it should be a fantastic event. Every year, a number of unexpected names show up at Royal Rumble, surprising the WWE Universe.

In this article, we take a look at five colossal names who could make unexpected appearances at the Royal Rumble matches this year.

#5 John Cena

John Cena has been away from the squared circle for a while because he has been a busy man in Hollywood. As a matter of fact, it's been one year since the former poster boy of the company last wrestled in a WWE ring. Undoubtedly, fans would love to see him make a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble this year.

Having missed the event with an unfortunate injury last year, he also didn't wrestle at WrestleMania 35. However, the former WWE Champion made a special appearance at the Showcase of Immortals, delivering an entertaining segment with Elias.

As WrestleMania 36 is around the corner, the Leader of Cenation would love to have a match, and Royal Rumble could be the start of a program that builds to the biggest show of the year. A shocking Royal Rumble entry from Cena could become a talking point of the show, and he might eliminate a couple of superstars along the way. Given Cena's record in Royal Rumble matches of the past, he could be a major threat to the other men in the ring.

