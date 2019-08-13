5 Superstars who could win King of the Ring 2019

King of the Ring returns after a four-year absence

WWE announced this Monday that they are set to reintroduce King of the Ring, which will be a part of the August 19 episode of RAW. The tournament returns to WWE television after a four-year absence.

King of the Ring helped several WWE legends propel their career, including the likes of Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Edge, and Brock Lesnar.

The 2015 edition of King of the Ring was won by Bad News Barrett, who is no longer with the WWE.

This year's tournament will have the likes of Elias, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shelton Benjamin, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, Andrade, Ali, Cedric Alexander, Chad Gable, Buddy Murphy, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Apollo Crews.

Who could win this year's edition of the tournament? Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could win King of the Ring 2019:

#5 Andrade

Andrade is a former NXT Champion

Andrade, who was called up to the main roster from NXT last year, seems to be one Superstar that Vince McMahon likes and is set to get a big push, as per various reports.

The SmackDown Superstar has the in-ring ability and the charisma to be a fantastic heel, which he has already showed signs of on the blue brand.

Andrade had a good showing at Royal Rumble 2019, where he was one of the last four Superstars in the ring in the men's Royal Rumble match. Since then, he feuded with Finn Balor for the Intercontinental title, which he, unfortunately, didn't win.

A win for him at the King of the Ring could be on the cards and could help him get a future WWE Championship match over on SmackDown Live.

