5 WWE Superstars who could win the Royal Rumble 2019

Seth Rollins is an early favorite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble.

2018 is done and dusted, and we are on to a new year. Naturally, the WWE universe is all set to welcome the first Pay Per View of the year - Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is a WWE PPV with significant history. Royal Rumble is coined as the start of "the road to Wrestlemania."

Traditionally, the Royal Rumble winner gets the opportunity to challenge any world champion of his choice. From last year, WWE has also introduced a women's Royal Rumble, which was won by Asuka, who went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown LIVE Women's championship.

The Royal Rumble plays a crucial role in the build-up to Wrestlemania. The first feud heading into Wrestlemania would be unofficially pictured after this event. It is imperative that WWE gets the winner right lest they would spoil a marquee match on the Wrestlemania card.

After the brand split, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Asuka have won their respective Royal Rumble match. Who will join these superstars? In this list, we will take a look at five superstars - male or female - who could win their respective Royal Rumble match.

#5. Seth Rollins

2018 has been brilliant for Seth Rollins. Except for a couple of matches, the architect got everything right in the last year. Hence, it would be only appropriate for him to get rewarded and put an end to Brock Lesnar's miserable title reign.

According to many reports, Triple H is hell-bent on having his protege beat Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35, giving his the big rub to transcend him as the face of the company. Thus we might actually see "the Kingslayer" slay the beast this April and a Royal Rumble victory may be the first step towards it.

