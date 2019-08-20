5 Superstars who must return to WWE by the end of 2019

Nishant Jayaram

We are in the last few months of 2019, which is going to be an interesting few months in the world of pro wrestling and WWE, thanks to AEW's new show which will go on air in October, as well as SmackDown's move over to FOX and NXT's rumoured move to USA Network.

The increased competition that WWE faces with the advent of NXT could make them change storylines and bring back edgy television, as well as coax a few of their legends or important Superstars from the past to return to WWE Television for a brief period.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who must return to WWE by the end of 2019:

#5 John Cena

John Cena is currently busy with his filming commitments as he is now part of the Fast & Furious franchise and will be in the Fast & Furious 9 movie, as well as Project X-Traction, which stars Jackie Chan.

Cena's last appearance in WWE was at the RAW Reunion, where he and The Usos had a rap battle, as he kicked off the special RAW show which was held in July. Before that appearance, Cena was at WrestleMania 35 where he brought back the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick when he interrupted Elias's segment.

Cena hasn't wrestled in almost 8 months with his last match coming way back in January on RAW when he was in a fatal four-way match. It seems that the WWE legend is slowly moving towards retirement and we could perhaps see him have one last feud in the WWE, which could probably commence at the end of 2019, just in time to be a part of Royal Rumble in January.

A legend like Cena will probably get a WrestleMania send-off, and we could maybe see him set that feud by the end of 2019.

