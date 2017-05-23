5 Superstars who sell the most merchandise for WWE

These guys rake in the cash for the WWE through huge merchandise sales.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 21:35 IST

The trio are one of the most popular factions of all-time

Remember when professional wrestling was actually about the wrestling? It might seem like an alien concept today, but not too long ago, professional wrestlers were valued on nothing more than their in-ring abilities and nothing more.

The reason I bring up this point is because today professional wrestling is more of a business package rather than a test of skill. It is a popularity contest, more than anything else. The primary reason that this is now the case is because of a little thing called merchandise sales.

Merchandise has quickly become one of the most important parts of the wrestling business. It allows indy wrestlers to supplement their income and lead comfortable lives without ever working for a huge company like the WWE. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are prime examples of this.

For those who have made it to the WWE, on the other hand, it is a barometer of their worth to the company. The more stuff of yours that sells, the more important you are in the grand scheme of things. So, which wrestlers sell the most? Well, that's what we're here to find out today.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our list of 5 superstars who sell the most merchandise for the WWE:

#5 The New Day

The New Day – comprising of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods – is a marketing machine for the WWE. Not only do they act as ambassadors for the company like when Kofi and Big E came down to India, but they are also the 5th highest for merchandise sales.

T-shirts, replica titles, drinkware, toys, you name it, they've got something for you with their own personal brand attached to it. It's easy to see why as well. The trio are so over with WWE fans from all over the world that there is always a huge demand for their products.

If you think they held the WWE Tag Team Championships for a record number of days at 483 just for their in-ring abilities, you are sorely mistaken. They were raking in so much money for the company that they were kept on top of their division in order to milk that cash cow.