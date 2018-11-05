5 superstars who should be a part of Team SmackDown Live and 5 who should not

The Team SmackDown of 2016 Survivor Series

Shane McMahon's World Cup victory at WWE Crown Jewel all but confirmed a RAW vs SmackDown showdown at this year's Survivor Series, as the two brands will once again face off in head-to-head competition.

WWE has already announced 3 champion vs champion matches between the two brand champions, and soon 10 superstars (5 from each brand) will be revealed who will face off in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team elimination match.

I have already discussed about Team RAW, and here are the 5 superstars who should be a part of Team SmackDown Live and 5 who should not.

#1 Should be - Shane McMahon (Captain)

How can the best wrestler in the world be left off Team SmackDown?

Shane McMahon won the inaugural WWE World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and became the best in the world. His win was quite controversial as Shane O' Mac inserted himself into the tournament as a replacement for The Miz, defeating a tired Dolph Ziggler to take the trophy home to the blue brand.

This turn of events upset the Acting RAW General Manager, Baron Corbin, and has further inflamed the brand rivalry.

With Shane McMahon captaining the side last year in 2017, and being the last man to be eliminated, there is zero doubt that he would assign himself the same role in 2018, and being the commissioner, not even SD Live GM Paige can stop him from doing so.

Shane signaled a probable heel turn at Crown Jewel, and his desire to win the battle between the two brands may reveal his dark side to the WWE Universe.

