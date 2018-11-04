5 Superstars who should be a part of Team RAW and 5 superstars who should not

The only show of the year where Raw and SmackDown go head to head

It is that time of the year again. We are just 2 weeks away from the night where WWE's two main brands will go head-to-head in direct competition. Survivor Series 2016 and 2017 saw Team RAW emerge as the better brand after they won by margins of 2-1 and 4-3 respectively.

While this year, with WWE bringing back dual-brand PPVs, very few members of the WWE Universe expected to see a "RAW vs SmackDown" theme at Survivor Series. The WWE has made their plans loud and clear by announcing Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey in a Champion vs Champion clash as the first official match of the event.

The company has also announced Seth Rollins (IC Champion) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (US Champion) and Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) vs AJ Styles (WWE Champion) for the event. And looking at the events that transpired at Crown Jewel, a traditional Survivor Series match between both the brands is almost definitely on the cards.

The traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination tag team match will have 5 superstars from each brand battle it out to determine the best brand. Here are 5 superstars who should be a part of Team RAW and 5 who should not -

#1 Should be - Acting RAW General Manager- Baron Corbin

Corbin should be the captain of RAW

Baron Corbin was upset with the way SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon inserted himself into the World Cup final and won the title of "The Best in the World".

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, is not going to have taken this well and she may give Corbin a final ultimatum at Survivor Series, assigning him captaincy of the Raw team and putting his job on the line. From a storyline perspective, The Lone Wolf seems to be the best option to lead team RAW.

