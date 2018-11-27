×
5 Superstars who should have accepted Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship open challenge on Raw 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    27 Nov 2018, 21:42 IST

Seth Rollins brought back the IC title open challenge last night
Seth Rollins is the Intercontinental Champion, it's a title that he has held now for a number of months, but given the fact that he has been part of storylines with The Shield and is currently part of a rivalry with Dean Ambrose, Rollins has been unable to defend the title as regularly as he would like.

The former World Champion announced on Twitter yesterday that the Intercontinental Championship open challenge would be making its return to Raw and that he would be testing his mettle ahead of his meeting with Dean Ambrose at TLC.

Of course, there were many stars who responded to the post online, but it was Dolph Ziggler who made his return following a short absence with a foot injury to accept the challenge and come up short in his quest for his seventh Championship. It was a lackluster episode of Raw this week but interestingly there were so many better options for WWE when it came to picking a challenger for Rollins.

#5 Ricochet

Ricochet was looking at last night's match as a challenge
The North American Champion perhaps isn't ready for a call-up to the main roster, but that wouldn't have stopped him from making his way to the ring to accept Rollins' challenge in Milwaukee last night.

Ricochet is going to be a huge talent once he is brought up to the main roster, but he Tweeted out last night to state that he was interested in the open challenge that Rollins was setting up, but obviously, he wasn't able to head over to Wisconsin and accept.

Given the fact that last night's Raw wasn't at the level that many of the WWE Universe were expecting heading into the final event of the year, a shock of this caliber would have been exactly what the episode needed in order to spark a reaction from the watching crowd.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
