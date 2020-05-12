Triple H, Sting, and Samoa Joe

WWE have had thousands of Superstars on their books but not all reached their peak in the company. There are several who were way better outside the company and could not reach the heights in WWE. At the same time, there are many who were underutilized by other promotions and WWE made them Superstars.

We take a look at the 5 Superstars who were better before joining WWE and 5 who became better after joining the company:

Was better: Sting

Sting

Sting is easily among the best wrestlers ever. However, he joined WWE a bit too late in his career and could not have a big effect on the company. He lost on his WrestleMania debut to Triple H and then got injured while in a feud with Seth Rollins.

His career eventually came to an end and now, there is no way he can replicate what he did in WCW and TNA. He did make it into the WWE Hall of Fame but will forever be remembered for his work outside the company.

Became better: Edge

Edge

Edge joined WWE 1996, but before that, he spent three years in various promotions. He was never touted to be a big star back then but once he made it to WWE, things changed drastically.

Within two years of getting signed up by the company, Edge was working with Christian and it was clear that the two were bound for success. The Rated-R Superstar went on to win various titles in the company, including the WWE Championship 4 times, the Heavyweight Championship 7 times, and the tag-team titles 14 times!

Adding to that, he also won the Royal Rumbl;e in 2010, King of the Ring in 2001 and Money in the Bank in 2005. He was forced to retire in 2011 but made an epic comeback in 2020 at the Royal Rumble. Edge was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.