5 Superstars who will miss WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker is pretty much confirmed to miss out on this year's WrestleMania

Following this week's WrestleMania 35 go-home episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, we now have the final and official match-card for this year's WrestleMania show.

WWE has lined up what could possibly be one of the most historic and biggest WrestleMania events of all time, as a total of 15 matches have been confirmed to take place on the show, including the three Pre-Show Kickoff matches as well.

The likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Lashley, will head into the event with championship gold around their waist and will defend their respective titles against worthy opponents in the form of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Elsewhere, several other special singles matches have also been confirmed to take place on the show, including highly awaited matches between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Triple H & Batista, and AJ Styles & Randy Orton.

One must give all the credit in the world to WWE for lining up such a stacked match card and getting as many superstars on the WrestleMania 35 card as possible. However, considering how stacked WWE's entire roster is, not every superstar has been able to break into the match card.

The likes of Braun Strowman, Andrade, Asuka, and EC3 have all unfortunately been stuffed into the Pre-Show but other than these notable names, there are several other stars who haven't been able to make it to the 'Mania card.

That being said, with WrestleMania 35 just 5 days away, here are 5 superstars who are sure to miss out on WrestleMania 35.

Honorable Mention: The Revival

The Revival and the Raw Tag Team Titles might not make it to WrestleMania 35

Despite winning the Raw Tag Team Titles a few weeks ago, The Revival has been very poorly booked on the main roster so far. The duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder might have been able to retain their tag titles when it mattered the most but they have also constantly suffered major losses on Raw.

Recent defeats to the likes of Aleister Black and Ricochet certainly didn't help the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and just when it looked like the two would eventually go on to put their straps on the line against Black and Ricochet at 'Mania 35, WWE decided to change plans the very last minute.

Instead, it now looks like The Revival are set to miss out on WrestleMania 35 and the Raw Tag Team Titles might not be defended on the show at all. The Major Brothers vs The Revival is what we might get at best and that too on the Pre-Show.

