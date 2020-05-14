5 Superstars who you didn’t know had businesses outside WWE

Several WWE Superstars have businesses outside the company

For many Superstars of WWE, a stint with the company is more than enough to keep them afloat and busy for the entirety of their working life.

With the heavy touring schedule that comes with a life in the ring, coupled with the toll the business takes on one’s body, it becomes difficult for many Superstars to even continue with a healthy personal life, let alone try their hands at anything else.

However, many current and former Superstars have tried their hands at opening up businesses outside the company, with several having some connection to the company or its business directly.

Paige, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and The Bella Twins are a few of the many former WWE Superstars who have their own businesses outside the company, while there are a few current businesspersons in the company looking to ensure they have a stream of income outside the WWE too.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of 5 current WWE Superstars who you probably didn’t know had businesses outside the company.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is arguably one of the meanest and toughest Superstars WWE has in their arsenal today. Even though his current run with the company may not be as good as his previous run, he has proven his worth inside the ring on several promotions and inside the Octagon too.

The man who is known to cut his opponents in half with lethal Spears, Spine Busters and Jackhammers is also known to have a few businesses outside the ring.

In fact, his Twitter account bio introduces him as an “MMA Fighter. Professional Wrestler. Business Professional, Nutrabolics Athlete”.

Bobby Lashley is not just all about WWE

Lashley first ventured into the world of business in 2007 when he opened up a shop that sells health smoothies. Keeping in mind the WWE Superstar's physique and workout routine, it seems like the Superstar knew his target market perfectly.

A couple of years later in 2009, Lashey introduced the world to The Lashley Network. The Lashley Network is made up of his online nutrition store, gym, and social media accounts.

The following year, Lashley opened up the American Top Team Altitude gym in Denver, Colorado. The gym is also stated to showcase MMA events.

Later the same year, Lashley along with Judith Sussman took off with Lashley Management, an MMA Management company that represents current and prospective MMA fighters.

It looks like Lashley has racked up quite a business portfolio that can help him stream in some other sources of income after he retires from WWE!