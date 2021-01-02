5 Superstars who should not win WWE Royal Rumble 2021 and 5 who should 

WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated shows of the year for wrestling fans all over the world. The night that begins the Road to WrestleMania 37, WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is all set to take place this year on January 31. With less than a month to go for the event, fans have already started speculating as to which Superstar would win the annual over-the-top-rope match this year.

In this article, let's take a look at five Superstars who should not win WWE Royal Rumble 2021 and five others who should. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Should not win WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Goldberg

Could we get the Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match that we almost had at #WrestleMania 36?https://t.co/dJnbWWhTjR — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 9, 2020

One of the rumored matches for WrestleMania 37 is the clash between Goldberg and the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. During his appearance on The Bump, Goldberg pretty much made it clear that his next match will be against Roman Reigns.

If WWE does plan to book this match for WrestleMania 37, it is entirely possible that the company may decide to let Goldberg enter Royal Rumble 2021, win it, and go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title. While it would truly be a blockbuster match attracting massive viewership, Goldberg winning the Rumble would lead to a huge fan outbreak, something the company would want to avoid.

#5 Should win WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Keith Lee

If Keith Lee wins the 2021 Royal Rumble. Who would you want to see him face? Keith vs Brock would be a banger imo pic.twitter.com/v1Vy63HKiK — Kevin (@BonafideHeat) December 28, 2020

2020 has been a highly successful year for Keith Lee, well, at least till he was on NXT. Keith Lee became the first Superstar in history to simultaneously hold the NXT Championship and the North American Championship. On the night after SummerSlam 2020, Lee was called up to the main roster and joined RAW.

While his booking has surely been questionable, Keith Lee has still been one of the most featured Superstars on Monday Night RAW. He is one of those massive fan favorites whom fans want to see succeed. The question is, will the management show enough faith in him to let him win WWE Royal Rumble 2021? Rumors do suggest that he is being considered for a massive triple threat at WrestleMania 37 involving Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.