5 Superstars who worked in WWE without a contract

WWE contracts and the secret rules and regulations behind them have always been an interesting topic of conversation among the fans. It is a common assumption that every Superstar who works for WWE has signed a contract with them. While, of course, those contracts could vary from person to person depending on the agreement between the two parties.

But do you know there have been multiple WWE Superstars who worked in WWE without a contract? As hard as it is to believe, this is true and today we'll be taking a look at five such WWE Superstars.

#5 Rey Mysterio

Starting with the latest entry into the list. Earlier this year in 2020, it was reported that WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio was working for the company without a contract. He was in the middle of a feud with Seth Rollins at that time, but his previous contract had expired and he was yet to come into an agreement on a new contract with WWE.

Rey Mysterio reportedly asked Vince McMahon for a raise, but with the entire COVID-19 pandemic in place, WWE was cutting their costs as much as possible and hence McMahon denied his request. Even despite all of this, Rey Mysterio continued working for WWE, feuding with the Monday Night Messiah. As of now, Rey Mysterio has reportedly signed a new 3-year contract with WWE.

Rey Mysterio in WWE

Rey Mysterio is considered by many to be one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Initially signing with WWE in 2002, the Master of the 619 changed the landscape of WWE which was mostly dominated by big men. Fans started loving his high-flying wrestling style and got behind the underdog.

Rey Mysterio is a three-time world champion in WWE and has won several other titles as well, including a Royal Rumble victory in 2006. Recently, his son Dominik Mysterio made his debut for WWE at SummerSlam 2020.