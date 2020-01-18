5 Superstars WWE could have big plans for at The Royal Rumble

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

WWE is trying to protect quite a few Superstars for The Royal Rumble pay per view.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is right around the corner and while not everything is set in stone, the company has seemingly showed their hand in some regards. Not only is that evident by the winning streak that several Superstars are on right now, but also by how some of the other Superstars are being protected in defeat.

If nothing else, WWE seems to have big plans for these Superstars and it is going to be interesting to watch things play out at the event. Whether that turns out to be winning The Royal Rumble, starting a feud that goes all the way to WrestleMania 36, or something brand new remains to be seen, but WWE very likely has something up their sleeve for many Superstars.

With that being said and The Royal Rumble pay-per-view just over one week away, here are five Superstars WWE seems to have big plans for at the upcoming mega-event.. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 Andrade

WWE is really going out of their way to protect Andrade.

It's no secret that Andrade was supposed to be WWE's next big thing in the midcard and, but the way the company is protecting him hints at something more. Maybe not a shot at the WWE Championship quite yet, or even a top marquee matchup at this year's WrestleMania, but with how many wins he has racked up over the winter months, one has to imagine that there are big things planned.

Why else would he defeat Rey Mysterio for The United States Title at a house show in Madison Square Garden and defeat him again during an episode of Monday Night RAW while looking like an absolute destroyer throughout? Something big is in the works for Andrade heading into WrestleMania season.

In the end, this is a spot that Andrade has deserved all along. He has proved time and time again that he has a moveset capable of captivating fans throughout any match. He has the perfect mouth piece in Zelina Vega and he is starting to show the charisma that could carry him to the top of the mountain eventually.

