Vince McMahon

Never say never in WWE but there are a few a Superstars who might have burnt the bridge a bit too much for them to have any chance of a comeback. The company is always open to rehiring the stars they once let go and even make them champions later, just ask Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.

However, certain things are unforgivable for Vince McMahon and co. Here are 5 Superstars WWE might never rehire because of one reason or the other:

#5 - Alberto del Rio

Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio is someone who was released by WWE, not once but twice! However, in March this year, he stated that he was in talks with the company about a possible return once again.

The 42-year-old was in talks with Nos Cayó La Noche when he claimed that he had rebuilt the bridge with WWE. He added that he was hoping to reach an agreement with them and return in the middle of the year.

We have been in communication. We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there.

However, sources told the highly-reliable Fightful Select that there was no truth in the statements by Del Rio. They added that WWE were never going to do something that would make Paige uncomfortable.

The same was reiterated by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio as well, where he said that Vince McMahon is not interested in working with Del Rio. He went on to add that the WWE Chairman might even consider signing Punk if it meant keeping him away from AEW but that would never be the case with the Mexican star.