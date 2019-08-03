5 Superstars WWE needs to get back on television

When will Sasha Banks return to WWE?

Let's be honest here.

WWE has gone above and beyond to make the overall product better and while they have largely succeeded in doing so, there are still a few holes the company needs to fill in. One of the biggest holes remaining however is the countless number of stars that are still waiting to be called back to television.

While it's understandable that WWE Superstars go through a cooling-off period after the climax of their respective runs, it also is not a good idea to keep Superstars on the shelf for too long. In fact, it could result in the Superstar losing any momentum they may have garnered during their latest run and make it easy for fans to forget about them.

With that being said and WWE still struggling to bring back or find something to do for their talent, here are five Superstars that the company need to get back on television. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and who you would like to see come back to television in the near future.

#5 Rusev

WWE needs to bring Rusev back immediately!

Believe it or not, there was a time when Rusev was an absolute killer in the mid-card and had some very high prospects for the future. He would even go on to win the United States Championship early in his career, go on a dominant run throughout the mid-card and even had a WrestleMania match against John Cena.

Of course, Rusev eventually lost the battle to The Cenation leader and ever since then, WWE has slowly begun to chip away at the monsters mystique. Unfortunately for Rusev, things only got worse when his Rusev Day gimmick died an uneventful death and he was taken off television after teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura for a bit.

Fast forward to today and Rusev hasn't been seen on television in months with no sign of that changing. Interestingly enough, neither has his real-life wife, Lana, which begs the question of what exactly WWE is doing with them and why the company isn't trying to use the duo to build up the midcard again.

