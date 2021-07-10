5 Superstars WWE never fully got behind

WWE has made some of the biggest stars in the world today with the likes of Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena all reaching massive heights in the company.

However, as good as WWE has been at making stars, it also struggles massively to take many members of its talented roster and use those talents to create even more stars.

It can be argued that WWE has the biggest and best roster of professional wrestlers on the planet, many of whom do create some sort of connection with the WWE Universe but for some reason, they don't quite get there and capitalize on it.

Here are five Superstars that should, or could, have been massive stars in the company but for one reason or another WWE never fully got behind them.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona)

"I'm trying to get over, I'm trying to get over!"



Only real ones remember Z! True Long Island Story 😔 pic.twitter.com/hyZ5MMEAj2 — dollarumma 🇮🇹 (@beckysbalboa) April 15, 2020

Zack Ryder has made brief appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling over the past year or so, wrestling as Matt Cardona. But you'd be forgiven for thinking that at one point he was one of the most popular wrestlers WWE had.

Ryder was distinctly ahead of his time, utilizing social media and YouTube in particular to create a weekly show dedicated to his character called 'Z! True Long Island Story.'

The public has never seen this. One of the lost Z! True Long Island Story episodes......(Twitters cuts off the last 40 seconds but you get the idea) Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/SDrWf1HiDv — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 10, 2020

The YouTube videos were fairly simple and featured Ryder interacting with a limited cast of characters, including his own father and Big O. But they ultimately ended up to Zack Ryder becoming a popular figure in WWE, with the crowd getting fully behind Ryder and his goofy antics.

Ryder became a top merchandise seller despite being used sparingly or not at all on television and the crowd would chant 'We want Ryder' during other wrestlers' matches. However, WWE didn't really understand Ryder's use of social media and certainly didn't understand the appeal of 'Z! True Long Island Story'

In typical WWE fashion, and indeed most corporations, they did push Ryder, which resulted in a United States title run. This didn't last long however, as Ryder was soon pushed back into obscurity and they took control over Zack Ryder's YouTube show which ultimately, in his own words, ended up killing it.

