5 Superstars WWE Should Never Take Back

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Feature
30 Sep 2018, 23:37 IST

Big Cass and Alberto Del Rio
WWE scouts new superstars constantly alongside bringing back some stars from the past. This move of WWE sometimes has proven to be worth of there every single penny (Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Jinder Mahal), sometimes it has proven to be totally wasted (Alberto Del Rio).

The business of pro-wrestling is constantly changing and it often requires some of the superstars from the past to return to the company so that the company can deliver something unexpected to their fans. And WWE is a company which never fails to do so, though on a few occasions they have.

So, today lets us take a look at those five superstars that WWE should never take back, though a few of them are rumoured to be.

#5 Big Cass

Image result for Big Cass wwe
Big Cass

Big Cass stayed in WWE developmental territory, NXT for straight five years but he was unable to stick around for the same time on the main roster. He made his main roster debut alongside Enzo Amore as a team. 

Since Cass's arrival on the main roster, he was seen as a big guy, which he was obviously, with bright future due to which he was split from his partner so that he could run as a single' competitor. But due to his injury, his push was halted.

And after he made his comeback the things got worse for him as he reportedly was misbehaving with some fellow superstars and several official and was also seen going off-script which led to his release from the company.

As now he is not a fan favourite, nor an impressive in-ring performer, there is no need for WWE to re-sign him again in the near future.

Kevin Cooper
