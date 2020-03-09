5 Superstars WWE should push after WrestleMania 36

AOP, Seth Rollins, and Murphy

WrestleMania 36 is just a month away, and it's shaping up to be a star-studded event, with several mouthwatering clashes set to take place. Several titles will be on the line, dream matches in place, as well as eagerly awaited returns of legends.

WrestleManias are usually where storylines culminate, putting an end to a long-standing rivalry. But, it is also a PPV that gives Superstars an opportunity to start afresh and get a new lease of life on television.

Superstars could return from hiatus or injury, or even those that have been active on the roster, but who have not got too many opportunities, get a push from WWE's creative team.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars WWE should push after WrestleMania 36:

#5 Murphy

Seth Rollins and Murphy

RAW has seen several young Superstars, promoted from 205 Live and NXT, get opportunities over the last year or so, which has coincided with the appointment of Paul Heyman as the red brand's Executive Director.

One Superstar who got a surprisingly big push was Murphy, who recently held the RAW Tag Team titles with Seth Rollins. Murphy has been part of Rollins' new faction, with the AOP. Murphy and Rollins lost the tag team titles, but it's quite certain that he will continue to be a prominent feature on RAW.

The Australian Superstar is a good performer in the ring and has improved on the mic as well, and there's a possibility that he could part ways with Rollins and co., and have a singles push following WrestleMania 36. Rollins is one of the most hated heels in WWE currently, and he could feud with Drew McIntyre if the Scottish Psychopath wins the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows.

But, there's also the possibility of Rollins turning on Murphy to begin a feud that could probably make Murphy a star.

