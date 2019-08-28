5 Superstars WWE should push during this fall

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 460 // 28 Aug 2019, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will WWE Be focusing on this fall?

Where is WWE going with all this?

While the company has made monumental strides in storytelling, booking and bringing new fans to the product, one has to wonder what they have planned next? People will be wondering who will be involved in their plans heading into fall this year, which is a crucial period for WWE.

Sure, we will have Survivor Series in November, but they also have quite a few events in between that. If nothing else, WWE needs to fill these PPVs with the best content possible and that's why they are going to have to star building up a few Superstars.

In the end, here are five Superstars that WWE should be focussing during the fall months. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley will be crucial to WWE come this fall.

You know the drill.

Bobby Lashley has proved to be a valuable asset for WWE. Of course, Lashley took time off to remove bone spurs from his body and forced the company to hold off on his push, but that doesn't mean it's not coming. In fact, between Brock Lesnar still not having a new opponent and Lashley slated to return in November, the stage seems set for an epic battle.

WWE has wanted to do Lesnar versus Lashley for a while now and might finally get the chance come November.

With that being said and the company needing more top tier talent, it only makes sense for Lashley to finally beat Lesnar and take his spot as the company's new beast.

1 / 5 NEXT