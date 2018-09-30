5 superstars WWE should release soon

Dana Brooke has failed miserably since her signing to the company

Every year, WWE signs some new superstars and releases others.

We've seen quite often that not every superstar finds themselves in the top spot, due to which they end up in low level feuds, or in meaningless backstage segments.

Due to the fact that we're talking about releases, lets take a look at those stars who WWE should release soon for the benefit of their careers.

#1 Alicia Fox

Last time Fox was featured in a major storyline was at last year's Survivor Series

Alicia Fox made her main roster debut a few months late on the blue brand following her signing to WWE back in 2006. Since then she has worked with many top female stars of the company.

Last time Fox was featured in a major storyline was at last year's Survivor Series where she was named the captain of the women's team (Raw). Since then she has not been involved in a major angle, and has found some serious trouble with regards finding her place on a roster filled with stars like Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and many more.

Alicia's contract with WWE will come to an end this upcoming December, and it's likely that WWE might release her, seeing how this move wouldn't hurt the company much.

#2 Zack Ryder

WWE might look forward to releasing him in the near future

Zack Ryder is one of those superstars who particularly didn't find their place in WWE. His most memorable moment in WWE was at WrestleMania 31, where he won the IC title, but sadly couldn't capitalise on the opportunity, and failed miserably after that.

Due to this, WWE might look forward to releasing him in the near future as he doesn't have left much to offer the company at the moment. His last feud was with his former tag team partner Mojo Rawley.

