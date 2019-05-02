5 Superstars WWE should've picked for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE passed over a lot of great competitors in this ladder match.

WWE finally unveiled the participants for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and again, the company had some brilliant picks but forgot some deserving superstars along the way. Beyond that, it feels like some of the superstars they did pick don't have much reason to be in the match in the first place and were just thrown in as long shots.

For example, while Brooke has been steadily improving since her time being off of television, she seems nowhere even close to being prepared for a match like this. On the other hand, Alexa Bliss, who has had multiple concussion issues over the last couple of months seems like another shaky pick at best and should be protected more than this.

With that being said and the Money in the Bank pay-per-view only a few short weeks away, here are five superstars WWE should have put in the female Money in The Bank pay per view. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you want to bring home the coveted briefcase.

#5 Sonya Deville

Will Sonya Deville ever get out from under Mandy Rose's shadow?

Will Sonya Deville ever break out from under Mandy Rose's shadow? It definitely doesn't seem so, especially after Deville conceded her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match for Rose and will now have to wait a little bit longer for her own opportunity at the Smackdown Live Women's title.

If nothing else, its depressing to see Deville left out of a match like this. Not only is that due to the fact that her brutality would actually do her well in this match, but also by just how deserving she is of her own time to shine on the main roster. Instead, however, WWE keeps shying away from doing something with her.

Think about this way: WWE has been quick to bring up the MMA careers of so many other superstars and use those to turn them into superstars, but for one reason or another, won't do it with Deville. In fact, they seem to be shying away from it completely, which is all the more rage inducing.

