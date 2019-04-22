5 WWE Superstars who should win the men's Money in the Bank contract

Israel Lutete

Which Superstar will walk out with the Money in the Bank briefcase?

WrestleMania 35 is on the rear-view mirror and the next stop is the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on May 19, 2019. Personally, I didn't expect the PPV to air so soon, because it's usual spot is in June. Just after WrestleMania, a new Mr. Money in the Bank will be crowned. The past two year's event has been underwhelming so far, as there were not one but two failed cash-in attempts.

In 2017, the now despised Baron Corbin won the briefcase and failed to cash it in on the then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. And the following year, The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman won the briefcase and, you guessed it, failed to successfully cash it in as well.

His case was a bit different because the person he was supposed to cash-in on rarely showed up. Strowman had no choice but to personally keep on his eyes on Lesnar during the latter's Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

But unfortunately for Strowman, Lesnar wasn't too happy about that so he took him out to avoid the cash in, which allowed Reigns to spear Lesnar for the win. Strowman cashed in his contract to receive a match with Reigns at Hell in a Cell and again, Lesnar ruined Strowman's plan. But that was last year, and this year, four men from the blue brand will collied with four men from the red brand in a ladder match for the MITB briefcase.

No names have been confirmed so far about who the challengers are going to be, but we already have someone in mind that we want to see grab the briefcas - and here are 5 of them:

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

This is Nakamura's time

Things have not been going very good for Shinsuke Nakamura lately. One would forget that he won the Royal Rumble match and faced AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. The King of Strong Style is an in-ring mastermind. He knows his way around the squared circle and he has given pro wrestling fans numerous 5-star matches.

His heel turn might have saved his career, but Nakamura has been underutilized and his pairing with Rusev doesn't benefit him at all. This is the same guy who beat John Cena and eliminated Roman Reigns from the Rumble! His US Title reign might be the worst in WWE history, but his WWE Championship reign might be a refresher.

That's why Shinsuke Nakamura should walk out of Money in the Bank with the briefcase and later this year he should be the WWE Champion. He's a heel after all and the briefcase fits better in the hands of a heel because they can go to any lengths to make sure they win. Kofi Kingston should have a long reign, and when the time comes, Nakamura should cash in on the opportunity to become WWE Champion.

