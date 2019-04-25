4 Mistakes WWE must not make at Money in the Bank 2019

The Dream match we waited so long for...

Our next destination after The Show of Shows leads us to the May 19th pay-per-view, WWE Money in the Bank. Four matches have been confirmed so far, and the event already looks exciting, most importantly because of the match that everyone is talking about, the match that fans have been begging for, the dream match we've always wanted.

Two of the best professional wrestlers in the world right now and the best that WWE currently has to offer. The man who built SmackDown Live and the man who carried Monday Night Raw on his back. Two phenomenal athletes will go head-to-head, and those two are none other than Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. What's even more interesting, to spice things up and make this even more of a must-see, Raw's biggest prize will be on the line, and that is the Universal Championship.

Other matches already confirmed for the event are Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans for the Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Roman Reigns vs Elias. WWE is yet to announce the participants for the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. While great things are expected to take place, WWE is known for their odd booking decisions that leave fans disappointed. In order to avoid that, here are four mistakes that WWE must not make at this year's Money in the Bank PPV:

#4 Becky Lynch leaving with two belts

The Man should not walk out of MITB with two titles

The Man Becky Lynch successfully defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte flair in a "Winner-Takes-All" match at WrestleMania 35 to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, making her the first women to hold both the titles concurrently. This means that the female roster from both brands have their eyes on her and they want what she is carrying.

The Man is set to defend two of her shiny belts against two opponents in the same night. She will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans and her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Queen Charlotte Flair. Becky has made history by holding both the belts simultaneously but now it's time things went back to the way they were before.

Becky must drop the SmackDown Women's Championship so she can remain with only one title, and that will be beneficiary for the women's division and for Becky herself because she can't compete twice in every PPV. Whatever happens, happens, as long as Becky doesn't leave the PPV with both her belts. Either Charlotte Flair should defeat her or the women's Money in the Bank contract winner should cash in her contract to win either titles.

The Raw and Smackdown women's division needs one champion on each brand and with one person holding both the belts, it's taking away someone else's opportunity and another superstar like Ember Moon, for example, could carry one championship while Becky carries the other. WWE must not make the mistake of letting her leave with both the titles.

