5 Possible opponents for Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.09K // 22 Apr 2019, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will challenge Rollins for the Universal Championship at MITB?

The Beast Slayer shocked the world when he did the improbable by pinning The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for Raw's biggest prize, the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 a few weeks ago. Seth Rollins is on top of the world right now but like they say, a champion has to fight to defend his prize and that's exactly what Rollins needs to do on the May 19th pay-per-view of WWE Money in the Bank.

This year's MITB event will be coming to us a bit earlier than usual as WWE will return to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host another event in June. As always, there will be two Money in the Bank ladder matches where male and female superstars will compete in their respective bouts with the briefcase on the line. Championships will also be on the line and Seth Rollins will defend his title against a superstar from the red brand.

So who should it be? Let's look at five superstars who should challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank this year.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who should win the men's Money in the Bank contract

#5 Baron Corbin

Could this happen in the future?

Former Raw Constable Baron Corbin is one of the most despised superstars in WWE right now. He receives a negative reaction from fans where ever he goes and that makes him a very good heel. Seth Rollins is the biggest babyface on Raw and he needs to face a big heel at Money in the Bank.

It's no secret that the CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon is high on Corbin and that was evident when the latter defeated Kurt Angle in his last match at WrestleMania 35, despite backlash from fans and critics who wanted Angle to face John Cena instead. Corbin, along with Bobby Lashley and McIntyre, feuded with Seth Rollins and his Shield teammates several times and The Shield always came out on top.

So, if there's anyone who deserves to face Seth it's got to be Baron Corbin. He plays a very good heel and with his incredible size, he will be a worthy opponent for The Architect. He could even do the unfavorable by defeating Rollins to win the Big Red Belt.

1 / 5 NEXT