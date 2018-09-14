5 Superstars fans just love to hate

Despite many years as a face, Hogan was one of the most booed stars in WCW.

Ever since professional wrestling has been around, there have been good guys and there have been bad guys.

Without a good heel, a babyface can seem bland, without an arch-nemesis to face off against.

Look at NXT for example, and the current feud between Johnny Gargano and reigning NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa.

As a tag-team, the two friends were inseparable, until Ciampa turned on Gargano, igniting a feud between the two which has captivated fans both at Full Sail and at home.

The feud has elevated both men, with Ciampa capturing the NXT Championship from Alesteir Black, and Gargano becoming (arguably) the most naturally beloved babyface since Daniel Bryan.

Here are 5 superstars that the WWE Universe just loved to hate.

#1 Chris Jericho

It seems crazy in 2018, with how popular the first-ever Undisputed champion is, that there was a time when Chris Jericho could ever be booed.

Yet for several years of his career, Jericho was seduced by the dark side, with perhaps his best months as a heel coming in 2008.

Feeling betrayed after falling for a fake injury by Shawn Michaels, Jericho assaulted the showstopper, throwing him through a television screen, nearly blinding HBK.

From there, Jericho changed his entire character, favoring methodical slow promos instead of his loud excited speeches, with expensive suits replacing his classic tights.

