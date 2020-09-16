5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten main evented a PPV

The WWE main event scene is a place that many have visited, but only a few have made their home.

Names such as The Rock, John Cena and Brock Lesnar instantly come to mind when thinking about wrestlers who were constantly headlining WWE PPVs.

From time to time WWE will be on the lookout for next big thing and insert new talent into the main event level. The company hope that they will become the new wrestling superstar that will headline their pay per views for years to come.

Unfortunately, not everyone who gets the opportunity to headline a WWE PPV remains at the main event level. Despite their time in the limelight no matter how significant or successful their efforts are a distant memory.

In this article we will take a look at those wrestlers who fought their way to the top of the card, only for the occasion to be lost to the annuls of time. Here are five WWE Superstars you may have forgotten were in the main event of a WWE pay-per-view.

#5 Jeff Hardy, WWE Main Eventer

WWE

The Enigmatic Enigma has had a troubled, yet highly-successful WWE career. His list of accomplishments are amazing. Jeff Hardy has held nearly every title in the company, from tag team titles to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Back in the late noughties, Hardy was a top-level guy. He was mixing it up with the likes of CM Punk, Triple H and Edge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During this time, Hardy was in the main event of a pay-per-view three times and was victorious in two of them. However, because of his personal problems and long absence from WWE, these main events are not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Hardy’s career.