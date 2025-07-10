5 surprise appearances WWE could be planning for Evolution

WWE's second all-female premium live event, Evolution, is scheduled for Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. There are seven matches on the card, which have the perfect setup for potential surprise appearances from former stars and legends.

The Battle Royal should be the perfect opportunity for possible returns, though it's unclear how many participants will be in the match. As of this writing, there are 15 stars seemingly confirmed, paving the way for at least five surprise entrants.

The other matches on the card also give opportunities for shocking returns. With that said, let's look at five surprise appearances WWE might be planning for Evolution.

#5 - Mayu Iwatani could shock the world

One of the biggest changes in WWE under Triple H is having a working relationship with other wrestling promotions. One of those companies is Marigold, with Mayu Iwatani as the current Super Fly Champion.

In addition to being a Battle Royal entrant, Iwatani could make her presence felt by helping IYO SKY or The Kabuki Warriors win their respective matches. It's probably better for her to be involved with Asuka and Kairi Sane since SKY needs to pick up a clean victory against Rhea Ripley to redeem herself after her title reign went a bit downhill after WrestleMania 41.

#4 - Lita has unfinished business with Trish Stratus

It has been more than two years since Lita was attacked by Trish Stratus. The story has never been addressed, and WWE has the opportunity to restart the storyline at Evolution.

However, Stratus is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution. This could be the perfect time for Lita to make an appearance and screw Stratus out of the title, leading to one final match between the two Hall of Famers later this year.

#3 - Brie Bella could help Nikki Bella win the Battle Royal

Nikki Bella was supposed to wrestle Liv Morgan at Evolution, but the former Women's World Champion suffered a shoulder injury. Morgan underwent surgery and was ruled out for at least six months, prompting WWE to make changes to the card.

The Hall of Famer is set to participate in the Battle Royal, a match she realistically could take home. One way to ensure her victory is for Brie Bella to help her twin. This could also lead to a possible shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship.

#2 - Saraya is open to a WWE return

It's no secret that Saraya is open to returning to WWE as Paige. She was recently on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast and was asked about a possible appearance at Evolution.

Saraya teased the possibility and openly talked about her desire to portray the Paige character again. She also confirmed that she can still wrestle and take bumps despite her past neck injury.

#1 - AJ Lee teased a WWE return on social media

Since her husband, CM Punk, returned to WWE, fans speculated that it's only a matter of time before AJ Lee also comes back to the company. However, it's been almost two years since Punk returned, and Lee has yet to appear.

Lee also teased fans by sharing images of herself wearing her trademark Converse-style boots on social media. It broke the internet, and fans will possibly erupt in cheers if the former Divas Champion returns for just one night and participates in the Battle Royal.

