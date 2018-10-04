5 Spellbinding surprises which can happen at Super Show-Down

All eyes will be on the "man with the rolled eyes".

Keeping its promise to be a global entertainer, WWE is hosting PPVs all across the globe on a regular basis. The Greatest Royal Rumble was hosted in Saudi Arabia, Super Show-Down will be aired live from Australia, and Crown Jewel will be held in Saudi Arabia next month.

WWE is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their fans in each country enjoy a memorable experience. Despite a star-studded match card being penned for the showdown at Melbourne Cricket Ground, a couple of surprises might be hidden under the hood to shock the fans.

Here are the top five surprises that can leave the fans spellbound at the Super Show-Down.

#1 An impromptu backstage stare-down

The Undertaker refused to challenge John Cena after winning Royal Rumble 2007

The Undertaker will be facing Triple H in a match, which is billed as the “Last Time Ever”. Although this a match which everyone is waiting to see, no one has forgotten the high-intensity build-up and the three-minute squash which happened at WrestleMania earlier this year.

The 16-times World Champion, John Cena, spent weeks before WrestleMania to get a reaction from the Undertaker. Finally, the “Phenom” returned from the Death-Valley on the night of Mania itself and sent the “Leader of Cenation” packing in a matter of minutes.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been speculating a rematch between these two Superstars on the next year’s edition of WrestleMania. Both Superstars have made sporadic appearances since the “Showcase of Immortals”.

Interestingly, these two men will be present simultaneously for the upcoming show. Not to mention, the opponent for the Undertaker is the same man who was defeated by John Cena a couple of months ago at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Although the WWE think-tank has their hands full with the current storyline as it involves Kane and Shawn Michaels as well, an unexpected backstage confrontation is always on the cards to tease the fans. Not only will it be a seizing moment for the fans, but will also provide an opportunity for the company to check the crowd’s reaction to the possibility of a WrestleMania rematch.

