10 things to expect from WWE Super Show-Down

Punit Kanuga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.29K // 28 Sep 2018, 09:18 IST

It will be a night to remember!

In less than ten days, Super Show-Down will entertain a worldwide audience at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Ten matches have been penned down for the event, including four major championships.

The “Last Time Ever” match between the Undertaker and Triple H is arguably the most anticipated match on the card. The last time these two legends collided was six and a half year ago at WrestleMania 28.

These two men pushed each other to the limits that night in a Hell in a Cell match as the special guest referee, Shawn Michaels, witnessed the “End of an Era”. Interestingly, Kane is also added to the mix this time as he will be in the corner of his brother to keep an eye on the “Heart Break Kid”.

The Shield saved the day for Roman Reigns by interfering in Braun Strowman’s cash-in on the night after SummerSlam. However, the “Monster Among Men” quickly found allies for himself in the form Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. These men would be looking to tear each other apart in their battle for supremacy.

Here is how things should go down at this star-studded show, which is certainly going to leave a lasting impact on the “Land of Kangaroos”.

#1 Daniel Bryan will become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship

This must happen.

It is about the time when the rivalry between Daniel Bryan and the Miz should come to an end, or take a pause, to say the least. These two have been having a go at each other since the “Leader of the YES movement” requested for the “Awesome One” to be traded to SmackDown Live.

The winner of this match is going to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. It is difficult to picture the Miz in a championship match against AJ Styles or Samoa Joe. On the other hand, pitting Daniel Bryan against either one of them would be a blockbuster match.

Although the A-lister has gained an upper hand in their confrontations, it is almost certain that Daniel Bryan will be the next in line for the WWE Championship.

