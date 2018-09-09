Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday Night Raw (10th September 2018)

Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.20K   //    09 Sep 2018, 22:00 IST

The injured hounds are the most dangerous ones.
The injured hounds are the most dangerous ones.

The last week’s episode of Raw was a chaotic one. The Shield got arrested at the beginning of the show, and then was torn apart by the entire roster when they returned at the end of the night. The WWE Universe is anticipating their response, which should be violent in nature, to say the least.

Shawn Michaels picked his best friend, Triple H, as the favorite in his match against the Undertaker at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. Notably, the “Deadman” retired the Heart Break Kid at WrestleMania 26 and further defeated the “Game” in the subsequent two editions of WrestleMania. The “Phenom” took an exception to HBK’s prediction and delivered a strong message to his face, which has forced Triple H to address the situation this week on Raw.

This is the last episode before the Hell in a Cell PPV. Hence, it is certain that a lot of things will unfold as WWE grasps the final opportunity to further build this event. Here are the bold predictions for the go-home episode of Raw.

#1 Mick Foley will interrupt Triple H’s response

Things might get tensed between these two legends.
Things might get tensed between these two legends.

The Chief Operating Officer has taken the matters into his own hands, thanks to the surprise return and definitive words spoken by the Undertaker last week. Interestingly, Mick Foley will be in the arena to relive his iconic Hell in a Cell match against the same man, which took place two decades ago.

Hence, it is probable that Mick Foley will share his thoughts as the “Cerebral Assassin” will respond to the “Deadman”. It is safe to say that Mick Foley will pick the man who threw him off the cell 20 years ago, the Undertaker, as his favorite.


It is surely going to be a war of words between the two legends as each of them speaks their mind. Certainly, the “Last Time Ever” match at the Super Show-Down will be a treat for the wrestling fans.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Revival Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
A coder during the day, a writer at night and a nomad at heart.
7 bold predictions for the Go Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw, July 9, 2018: Predictions for Extreme...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (27 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Best and Worst of the upcoming episode of RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right On Raw This Week
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us