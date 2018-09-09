7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday Night Raw (10th September 2018)

Punit Kanuga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.20K // 09 Sep 2018, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The injured hounds are the most dangerous ones.

The last week’s episode of Raw was a chaotic one. The Shield got arrested at the beginning of the show, and then was torn apart by the entire roster when they returned at the end of the night. The WWE Universe is anticipating their response, which should be violent in nature, to say the least.

Shawn Michaels picked his best friend, Triple H, as the favorite in his match against the Undertaker at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. Notably, the “Deadman” retired the Heart Break Kid at WrestleMania 26 and further defeated the “Game” in the subsequent two editions of WrestleMania. The “Phenom” took an exception to HBK’s prediction and delivered a strong message to his face, which has forced Triple H to address the situation this week on Raw.

This is the last episode before the Hell in a Cell PPV. Hence, it is certain that a lot of things will unfold as WWE grasps the final opportunity to further build this event. Here are the bold predictions for the go-home episode of Raw.

#1 Mick Foley will interrupt Triple H’s response

Things might get tensed between these two legends.

The Chief Operating Officer has taken the matters into his own hands, thanks to the surprise return and definitive words spoken by the Undertaker last week. Interestingly, Mick Foley will be in the arena to relive his iconic Hell in a Cell match against the same man, which took place two decades ago.

Hence, it is probable that Mick Foley will share his thoughts as the “Cerebral Assassin” will respond to the “Deadman”. It is safe to say that Mick Foley will pick the man who threw him off the cell 20 years ago, the Undertaker, as his favorite.

It is surely going to be a war of words between the two legends as each of them speaks their mind. Certainly, the “Last Time Ever” match at the Super Show-Down will be a treat for the wrestling fans.

1 / 7 NEXT