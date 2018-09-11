Result Predictions for Hell in a Cell, three potential matches and the effects of Super Show-Down

Will the cash-in be fruitful?

Hell in a Cell is nearly here, but only seven matches have been slated so far for the night. Five championships are confirmed to be contested for in the event, along with two Hell in a Cell matches.

Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship inside the demonic structure against Braun Strowman. The match also happens to be the Money in the Bank cash-in for the “Monster Among Men." Considering the beatings Braun Strowman has given the reigning champion for two weeks in a row, the match has drawn the utmost level of attention.

AJ Styles will be defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe for the second PPV in a row. The last time these two men faced each other at SummerSlam, things got heated and the champion lost the match due to disqualification. The Samoan has got under the skin of his opponent and it will be interesting to see whether the champion can keep his composure this time.

Before WWE takes a tour to Hell, thanks to the PPV, here are the result predictions, possible stipulations along with potential matches which could be added to the card. Not to mention, Super Show-Down will significantly impact the outcome of matches next Sunday.

#1 Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella will win the mixed tag match

Who will be the power couple?

The Miz was able to steal a victory at SummerSlam when he hit Daniel Bryan with brass knuckles. Those were passed to him by his wife, Maryse. As a result, the fans are treated to a match as both the couples take on each other.

The stars of Miz and the Mrs. could end on the losing side next Sunday. Notably, Daniel Bryan is scheduled to face the “Awesome One” at the Super Show-Down to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

It would make perfect sense for the leader of the “YES” movement to gain momentum ahead of his match in Australia since he lost at SummerSlam. This would set the record straight and the next match would become a rubber match.

