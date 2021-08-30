5 Surprises that can happen on RAW: Unexpected new title challenger for Bobby Lashley, Highly controversial victory to take place?

It's the second RAW after SummerSlam and the build to Extreme Rules 2021 has officially begun. Last week's episode of the Red brand didn't see any major returns or debuts that have come to be expected, but it didn't seem to matter as much.

RAW was great last week and entertaining throughout. Quite a few new rivalries have begun, while a heartbreaking break-up took place as well. The fallout should result in yet another interesting episode.

We don't expect the marquee Extreme Rules matches to be from the Monday night show, but there will be important feuds nonetheless. Here are some big surprises that could take place:

#5. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus to have an unexpected outcome on RAW

Bobby Lashley will face Sheamus on RAW

Last week on RAW, Bobby Lashley opened the show and bragged about his victory over Goldberg. He didn't want to take responsibility for attacking the latter's son Gage either. He was confronted by United States Champion Damian Priest, which led to a singles Champion vs. Champion match.

United States Champion Damian Priest def. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley via Disqualification, after Sheamus got involved and attacked Priest.



This all led to Drew McIntyre to come out for the save and brawl with Sheamus and Lashley alongside Priest.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aPjIlk4KDu — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) August 24, 2021

With Sheamus' interference, things broke down and it resulted in a tag team match between Priest and Drew McIntyre against Bobby Lashley and The Celtic warrior. It was all going well, but Lashley decided to ditch his partner mid-match and walked away.

This led to McIntyre getting the Claymore Kick and pin on Sheamus. Later on the show, the former US Champion was seen backstage with Bobby Lashley, furiously storming into his locker room.

The two had to be kept apart, but it was later announced that they would face off on RAW this week. Lashley and Sheamus have faced off before WrestleMania, with The All Mighty getting the pin and win.

But a big surprise would be if The Celtic Warrior wins and emerges as the next WWE title challenger. The company rarely does heel vs. heel feuds, but since Roman Reigns' match will likely headline Extreme Rules, it won't matter as much.

Extreme Rules doesn't look like it will be Bobby Lashley's most important title defense.

