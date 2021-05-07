5 Surprises that can happen on SmackDown: WrestleMania 37 main eventer to return for title match, big backstage conflict revealed?

'A special episode of SmackDown is planned for this week, with an "old school" and throwback theme advertised. We're not sure what WWE plans to do to give the episode an old-school feel, minus a change in set and presentation, but we have a few ideas.

There is a WrestleMania 37 rematch advertised, and that should be one of the focal points of SmackDown. It's hard to argue that SmackDown hasn't been better than RAW lately, and this episode could result in a one-sided interest for WrestleMania Backlash.

While SmackDown has done well to build their side of the WrestleMania Backlash card, RAW hasn't. Here are some big surprises that could happen on the Throwback episode of the Blue brand:

#5. Sasha Banks returns to the SmackDown Women's Championship picture

Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 37 - where she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair in the main event. Post-WrestleMania, Bianca Belair's first title feud has been against Bayley - the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history.

It's the right direction to go in, especially for Bayley, who missed out on a match at WrestleMania 37. SmackDown has been the better brand, and there haven't been more than six women featured at a time - four of whom are involved in the Tag Team Title picture.

A big surprise would be the return of Sasha Banks. She is recently coming off the best title reign she's had in WWE, and the blue Brand has missed her for the past few weeks.

With that said, it isn't a great idea to add Sasha Banks to the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. The WWE Championship match and the RAW Women's Championship match have had participants added, making both of them Triple Threat matches as a result.

With another multi-person title feud already teased for WrestleMania Backlash, it isn't a necessary addition.

