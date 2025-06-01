5 Surprises that can happen at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is set to take place on June 7 at California’s Intuit Dome. With potential new champions and massive returns teased, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. This PLE could serve as the launching pad for SummerSlam’s biggest feuds, especially with stars like Seth Rollins and CM Punk circling each other.

Ad

The landscape of the company has changed since the massive developments at WrestleMania, and things seem quite intriguing lately. With the ladder matches loaded and faction wars intensifying, below are a few huge surprises WWE could pull off at Money in the Bank 2025.

#5. Bianca Belair could cost Naomi the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

Tension has been brewing between Bianca Belair and Naomi since 'Mania, and the feud seems to be on track for war now. Both stars have been trying to establish their place as the top competitor in SmackDown's women's division, and with The Glow qualifying for the MITB match, the stage is set for massive drama.

Considering the recent developments in their feud, Belair could cost Naomi the ladder match to make headlines. Also, this could finally lead to the feud that fans have been waiting for.

Ad

#4. Bayley could return to help Lyra Valkyria retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Bayley has been out of action since Becky Lynch’s brutal backstage attack before WWE WrestleMania. Now, with Lynch set to collide with Lyra Valkyria, possibly for the final time, The Role Model could make her return.

Bayley’s comeback would not only shake up the Intercontinental title scene but also provide Lyra with a much-needed ally against The Man, who is ready to use any means to get a win.

Ad

#3. The Rock could return and announce Logan Paul as the newest member of his faction

In a very unlikely turn of events, John Cena and Logan Paul are set to team up for the first time in history to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The Rock couldn’t make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania, but this could be the moment he makes his comeback.

Ad

The Final Boss might announce Logan Paul as the newest member of his alliance, and the future could see The Maverick and Cena teaming up against some of the biggest names in the industry. This could be followed by Logan Paul turning his back on The Cenation Leader to turn him into a babyface ahead of his retirement in December.

#2. Roman Reigns could return to help CM Punk win the MITB briefcase

Seth Rollins' new faction, built around destruction and dominance, has managed to make plenty of enemies, including CM Punk. Rumors are circulating about a blockbuster SummerSlam match involving Roman Reigns, Punk, and Sami Zayn against Rollins’ faction.

Ad

This makes WWE Money in the Bank the perfect opportunity for a major shift. Given the paths Punk and Reigns have been on lately, Roman Reigns could make his return to help CM Punk win the Money in the Bank briefcase and ruin The Visionary’s dream of capturing the World Title.

#1. Seth Rollins could win the MITB contract and cash in on Jey Uso the same night

Ad

Ad

Seth Rollins is now backed by Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, and is at the top of his career lately. His momentum is unmatched and if he wins the Money in the Bank contract, he might pull another heist, this time on the same night.

With Jey Uso set for tag team action in the main event, Rollins could cash in that same night, taking advantage of a tired champion. This could potentially lead to The Visionary coming face to face with some of the biggest names in the industry as well, which could be a tease for a future storyline. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars at Money in the Bank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More