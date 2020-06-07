5 Surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver: In Your House - Top main roster champions show up, Massive confrontation

Could Charlotte Flair's next feud on NXT be teased this Sunday?

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is all set to air on Sunday, June 7.

What surprises could be in store for us this Sunday?

The third official brand of WWE, NXT is all set to deliver a very unique edition of TakeOver this Sunday, which is going by the name, "NXT TakeOver: In Your House". Just like every current WWE show, this will also take place at the WWE Performance Center, with the exception of the NXT Championship match, which is set to take place in a unique location.

This will be the first TakeOver event after NXT TakeOver: Portland, which took place earlier this year in February. As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for the PPV, with three championships set to be defended.

With WWE Superstars like Tommaso Ciampa and Triple H himself stating that the PPV will be something to look forward to, fans are surely in for a treat. With that said, the company will certainly have some tricks and twists up its sleeves to catch the fans off-guard.

So, let's take a look at five possible surprises that could take place at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Be sure to comment down and let me know which of these would you like to see and why!

#5 NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has a confrontation with Scarlett

NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. While the champion is usually at a disadvantage in such matches, it is The Queen we are talking about here.

Ever since winning the championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair has been on a roll. She has been performing on all three brands of WWE, having great matches, and elevating all the rosters. Considering the impact she has had on the women's roster of NXT so far, it is unlikely that she'll lose her title so soon.

She has had some great rivalries in NXT and there are several more superstars who could get the mainstream attention by feuding with The Queen. One such Superstar is one of NXT's newest members - Scarlett. While she is currently portrayed as the valet of Karrion Kross, the company would surely have plans to use her in the women's division as well.

A backstage confrontation between Scarlett and Charlotte Flair at NXT TakeOver: In Your House could be a great way to set up a future rivalry between the two.

@Lady_Scarlett13 did not say a word Weds night and I was invested!!! NOT ONE WORD!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PmkgtBRtVJ — wayne mitchell (@FannyPackMitch) May 29, 2020

