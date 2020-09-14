5 Surprises that could happen in the rest of September- Current Champion destroyed after major return, New WWE romance begins, New title introduced

WWE has been on the right path in recent times, especially when it comes to telling good stories that draw their viewers in, something that is necessary during these troubled times. Whether it's been building Dominik as a babyface on WWE RAW or even telling the story of a different Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, the WWE creative team has been on the ball in recent times.

And what is a good story without a bunch of surprises ingrained within it? A surprise that jolts one from his/her comfort zone, like Roman Reigns aligning with Paul Heyman or even something like Bayley finally snapping and turning on Sasha Banks.

So, with that said here are 5 surprises that could happen in the rest of September that could certainly elevate the WWE product to the next level.

#5 Sasha Banks returns to WWE by destroying Bayley

In a lot of ways, this is a possible spoiler more than a prediction, and if you want your action spoiled you can click on the relevant link or even check out the Tweet linked right below. What we do know for certain is that Bayley snapped after losing her Tag Team Championship to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and it caused her to launch a very vicious attack on Sasha Banks not long ago.

WWE has seemingly announced that Sasha Banks will return on #SmackDown next week to address Bayley’s attack on her.



These promos ran during the NFL coverage on FOX today.#WWE pic.twitter.com/1niA89Txqj — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 13, 2020

Once Sasha Banks does return, she will not be in a good mood and it could kickstart what will be a fantastic feud for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship between The Boss and Bayley, which one assumes will be emotional and intense.

Can these two women recreate the same magic that they created back when they were feuding in WWE NXT?