5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Payback 2020 - Secret plans of Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman revealed, Ultimate heel turn

Yes, it is not ideal that WWE Payback 2020 is happening just days after WWE SummerSlam and there is generally a sense of fatigue in the WWE Universe, especially if you consider the volume of wrestling that one has to watch just to keep up. However, WWE Payback 2020 just seems like a pay-per-view to watch out for because there are so many combustible elements across the card, which could result in a wide variety of surprises throughout the night.

The following surprises could change the course of WWE Payback 2020 and indeed, the course of WWE as well, in the months that follow. One or more of them is likely to happen, because, without a bunch of surprises, WWE Payback 2020 will just seem like a pale imitation of SummerSlam and little more.

#5 At WWE Payback 2020, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are revealed to be the leaders of Retribution

Roman Reigns was supposed to take on Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but the contest never took place. Paul Heyman had a position of importance backstage but he was let go. Both men want payback. Both men want Retribution in a sense of the word.

At WWE Payback 2020, Roman Reigns could win the big title and then, out of the blue, Paul Heyman could invite the rest of Retribution to the ring. All of them could be men and women who have been wronged in one way or the other. Bo Dallas and Mojo Rawley immediately come to mind as Superstars who deserve better.

Yes, they could be unmasked as members of Retribution and a new era would begin with Paul Heyman at the helm of a brand new movement.