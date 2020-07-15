5 Surprises that IMPACT Wrestling can pull off at Slammiversary: Unexpected heel turn, new champion crowned

It seems that IMPACT wrestling can do no wrong right now. The teasers for the upcoming Slammiversary PPV have left the wrestling world talking, generating interest from non-IMPACT fans as well. Not only IMPACT, but even the released WWE stars have been teasing joining the company now, which only builds on to the intrigue surrounding the PPV.

Expectations are high from IMPACT's annual PPV, and the match card is shaping up to be a good one. But, like no suspense movie is complete without a plot twist, every wrestling event is incomplete without a surprise. All eyes will be on Slammiversary to see which released WWE superstars end up in IMPACT, and if booked well, IMPACT can be sure of getting higher ratings soon.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the five surprises that IMPACT may have in store for us at Slammiversary:

#5 Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary implode during the Slammiversary Gauntlet Match

Will the former rivals renew their rivalry at Slammiversary?

Let us get the easiest one out of the way first. To be honest, it is only a question of when and not if Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie are breaking up. Taya's time away from the ring saw Rosemary trying to get close to John E. Bravo (Taya's manager).

While the two knockouts seem to be on the same page right now, tensions between them have been rising slowly and steadily. These tensions can come to a head in the Knockouts Gauntlet Match at Slammiversary, where in order to become the number one contender, Taya betrays Rosemary.

The latter can eventually cost Taya the match, kickstarting a new phase of rivalry between the longtime enemies. Bravo can finally give vent to his frustrations and turn on Valkyrie, becoming Rosemary's permanent associate.