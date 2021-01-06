5 Surprises we could see in 2021- Former WWE Champion returns to destroy Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman's next client defeats Brock Lesnar? 

One has to assume that the year 2021 will be better for WWE and the world in general, as compared to what we all went through in 2020.

And because none of us knew that the world would go into lockdown mode when 2020 got underway, it is impossible to predict what surprises lie in store for the WWE Universe in the year 2021.

That said, we have made an attempt to identify and elaborate upon five surprises that are likely to happen in WWE in the coming year. We invite you to share your thoughts and views about the same in the section below.

While none of these may happen, all of the following surprises could certainly happen in WWE over the course of 2021.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns to WWE to settle a score with Roman Reigns

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Gabriel Romaire (@GabrielRomaire) October 24, 2020

There is a big opportunity to be explored once Brock Lesnar returns to WWE because his 'advocate' is now advocating for Roman Reigns, someone who has been Lesnar's arch-nemesis on more than one occasion thus far. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has always been a big-ticket fight, but especially in Roman Reigns' current incarnation, this is a match for the ages. It could be a program that stretches out for months and eventually turns Brock Lesnar babyface.

The setup is such that this is a match almost guaranteed to happen sooner rather than later, and with Goldberg going for Drew McIntyre, one has to wonder if Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are going to clash for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania (hey, plans in WWE change frequently).

But it could also happen later in the year, at a stage like SummerSlam. Even though it's a match that we've seen before, we've never been in a predicament where these two men are jousting over the managerial rights of Paul Heyman.