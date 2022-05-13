5 Surprises for SmackDown: Popular star to turn heel for title feud, Unexpected title change to happen?

It's the post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of SmackDown this week. A lot has happened in the world of wrestling this past week, particularly with regard to the face of WWE and the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

But we will get to that later. If anything, RAW has proven that they can have a great show even without a world champion present, and SmackDown has admittedly been lacking the same quality.

Given that it is the post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of SmackDown, there could be a few major surprises lying in wait:

#5. Ronda Rousey gets a surprise opponent as her first SmackDown Women's Championship challenger

The new SmackDown Women's Champion awaits a new challenger

Ronda Rousey finally got one over her rival Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. It was a big improvement on their clash in AT&T Stadium, arguably stealing the show this time around.

Given that WWE confirmed a fractured radius for Flair and announced that she would be out of action indefinitely, Rousey will be seeking a fresh opponent. The SmackDown Women's division is in an odd place right now, and Lacey Evans seems like the only logical person to set up to the challenge.

Given how WWE handled Evans' return last week, it was an indication that she could turn heel, which may be the best course of action at this stage.

#4. An unexpected title change to take place?

Sasha Banks lost to Shayna Baszler last week

Last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks lost to Shayna Baszler. This came a week ahead of her and Naomi defending the titles against Natalya and Baszler on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Given that the former MMA fighter won, it should be a clear indication that Banks and Naomi could retain the titles. They are both highly marketable stars, and logically, it makes no sense for a title change to happen right now. With that said, it could be a surprising moment to see an unexpected title change happen. Stranger things have certainly happened in WWE.

#3. Butch's craziness takes another surprising turn?

Butch has been unhinged for a while now

Despite many fans not being pleased by the change from Pete Dunne to Butch, the new character on the SmackDown roster has been nothing short of entertaining. It seems like Sheamus and Ridge Holland are searching for the unhinged Butch most of the time or they're holding him back from causing further damage to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

It would be surprising and interesting to see his unhinged side reach the level where he beats down every possible person available, including Sheamus, and Ridge Holland. A solo Butch would be interesting to watch.

#2. A character change for Madcap Moss?

Madcap Moss has been one of the positive highlights of SmackDown this past month. His babyface turn post-WrestleMania turned out to be a big success and fans are fully behind him.

While he's eventually going to have to get rid of the Madcap persona, we imagine that WWE wants to phase him out of it slowly. With that said, it would be surprising if they just outright changed his character and name back to Riddick Moss without much of a build. After all, he won his feud against Happy Corbin.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura actually gets a title shot against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been in the headlines recently. He teased a departure from WWE, with Nick Khan even talking about potentially sending him to Hollywood. Rumors then emerged that he will be taking time off from June for at least ten weeks.

While Drew McIntyre seemed to begin a feud with him, Shinsuke Nakamura has also been waiting on the sidelines. It was a shock to see him lose to Sami Zayn last week, even if it was by count-out.

It would also be a bit surprising after that loss if WWE decides to go with the Reigns-Nakamura feud, looking to end it before The Tribal Chief's hiatus in June. It will mark his first official title defense (on TV) since WrestleMania 38.

