5 Surprises that can happen in the upcoming RAW & SmackDown draft- Big return, End of tag team

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 7.74K // 09 Oct 2019, 18:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Morrison could make a big return at the draft!

Now that Hell in a Cell is in the past and perhaps the most underwhelming RAW episode in the history of the brand as well, we can all look forward to the 2019 draft. This is when Superstars will be assigned to either RAW or SmackDown on FOX for the foreseeable future.

RAW has been the flagship show in WWE for a really long time and also has the extra hour of content. SmackDown, on the other hand, has stepped out from the shadow of the red brand to finally emerge as the dominant brand, moving to the FOX Network.

One thing that we know for sure is that there will be surprises galore when it comes to the draft because drama and WWE content always go hand in hand. I invite you to leave a comment and let me know which of these surprises you'd like to see when the draft comes around.

I'd be very interested to know your thoughts and opinions.

#5. Matt Riddle gets called up to SmackDown Live

Why you always lying bro? https://t.co/zwc67vqxrO — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 5, 2019

I know that NXT is on the USA Network and it needs all the star power that it can get because it goes up against the competition on every Wednesday night, but I can't help but wonder if Matt Riddle wouldn't be a better fit on either RAW or SmackDown Live. He already has matches waiting for him against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, and I do believe that he would be a great addition to the existing roster.

One of the most exciting things that could happen is if he gets called up from NXT at the upcoming draft, because it would be a genuine surprise. Because of his UFC background, he could also bring 'real sports' experience to brand SmacKDown on FOX.

1 / 5 NEXT